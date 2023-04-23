Sampath J Ram, popular Kannada TV actor dies by suicide at 35

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

In a shocking piece of news, a popular Kannada actor Sampath J Ram passed away at the age of 35. According to media reports, he died by suicide at his residence in Nelamangala on April 22. The news of his death has left the entire Kannada industry in a state of shock.

Reportedly, not getting enough work might have pushed Sampath J Ram to take this drastic step. However, there is no official word from his family or friends yet. His mortal remains have been kept at a private hospital in Nelamangala, the place where he passed away, and will be shifted to his hometown of NR Pura for the final rites.

Sampath Jayaram's Agnisakshi co-star Vijay Suriya in an interview with ETimes said that Sampath was looking forward to good offers as an actor. Late actor's co-star Rajesh Dhruva also took to social media and expressed his grief through a heart-wrenching post.

His message in Kannada loosely translates to, So many films...There is a lot of struggle left. There is still time to realize your dreams. There is still a lot to see in your dodged stage. Please come back.”

Rajesh Dhruva's note for Sampath J Ram

Sampath Jayaram has been a part of several TV serials and a few feature films.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

In December 2022, Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, popularly known for his titular character of a blind man in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, passed away due to lung infection. In January 2023, the Kannada film industry lost another gem of a talent, Lakshman who passed away due to heart attack.



ALSO READ: Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman passes away due to heart attack