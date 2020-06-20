  1. Home
Samuthirakani gets THIS whopping amount as remuneration for the SS Rajamouli film RRR?

According to media reports, the Adutha Saattai actor has received a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores as remuneration for the much-awaited film RRR.
South actor Samuthirakani is one of the most prominent stars from the Tamil film industry. The actor has also featured in few Malayalam and Telugu films as well. According to media reports, the Adutha Saattai actor has received a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores as remuneration for the much-awaited film RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial will reportedly feature Samuthirakani in a key role, for which the actor has received a whopping sum of Rs 2 crores. The film RRR will feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The SS Rajamouli directorial is expected to be a period drama which will feature the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters.

The characters essayed by the lead actors are called, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The southern drama RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The south flick will also star Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. As per news reports, Ajay Devgn has wrapped up his portions for the film.

The film was initially slated for a release in the month of July, 2020. But, later on the makers of the film RRR announced that the film will hit the big screen in January, 2021. But, now due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the filming work has been suspended. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film RRR may not release in January 2021.

