Samuthirakani to play antagonist in the Tamil version of Kabza? Find out

Upendra's Kannada film Kabza, which went on floors in November last year, will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. Directed by R Chandru, the film might have Samuthirakani playing a key role. Apparently, Samuthirakani has been approached by the makers to play one of the antagonists. It is being reported that Kabza was will have seven antagonists which will be played by actors across the country. Telugu star Jagapathi Babu has been roped in as the first villain.

According to a report in Cinema Express, Samuthirakani is yet to give his nod to the project. It is to be noted that the actor is known for working on the multilinguals RRR and Indian 2. He will also be seen playing the main antagonist Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Atul Kulkarni will also join the team soon and actors Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpai, Pradeep Rawat, and Prakash Raj were approached for the other roles in the film.

Ravi Basur has composed music for the film and Arjun Shetty is cranking the camera. The film is currently being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Grapevine has that the film will have a lot of fight sequences, love and several other emotional elements. Some reports are stating that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. The film will be directed by various producers since the film will be made in different languages.