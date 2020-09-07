Samyuktha Hegde accepts Kavitha Reddy's apology; Says 'Make women feel safe everywhere'

After facing backlash, Social activist Kavitha Reddy took to social media to apologize Samyuktha and her friends. Read to know more.

Recently, Kannada and Tamil actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were attacked and abused while they were at a part in Bengaluru. The girls were working out in the park and that's when social activists Kavitha Reddy accused the Comali actress of wearing inappropriate clothes in a public place. While the girls were being abused for the same, Samyuktha recorded everything on her phone and shared it on social media. After the video went viral on social media, Kavitha issued an apology to the actress and her friends.

After facing backlash, Social activist Kavitha Reddy took to social media to apologize Samyuktha and her friends. She shared a video and wrote, "I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends!."

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

The actress has accepted Kavitha's apology and reacting to the same, she wrote, "Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere. #ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support."

She also mentioned that Kavitha has not taken down any of her posts about the controversy on social media. Replying to her own tweet, she wrote, "Just for public record, Ms. Kavitha Reddy hasn't taken down any of her posts about the events as quoted in her apology Its over 6 hours now."

Nevertheless, Hegde is happy that things got sorted quickly and is grateful of the people who took a stand on moral policing.

Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.#ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted

Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support. pic.twitter.com/t6dC75lvql — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 6, 2020

