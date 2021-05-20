Samyuktha Hegde of Comali fame tests positive for COVID 19 after her parents’ recovery

After her parents tested positive, she took care of them as they got treated at home.

As the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic’s hit, number of positive cases of the virus are growing in the country. cases across the country, the film fraternity has also been affected. While a number of people from Kollywood have been affected by the virus, the latest entertainment personality to get infected is Comali fame actress Samyuktha Hegde. It is to be noted that earlier in April, her parents tested positive for COVID-19.

After her parents tested positive, she took care of them as they got treated at home. Samyuktha Hegde stated that he tested positive while announcing that she is in self isolation. Taking to her social media space, Samyuktha Hegde posted, "Hello you guys, Hope you all are doing well. I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I am in self isolation and taking all the necessary measures as advised by my doctor.”

Later, she urged her fans and followers to take care and stay positive. She wrote, “Take care of yourselves. Stay positive, test negative. Also my parents are recovering really well”. In her post, she added that the BBMP is working efficiently compared to how they were working a month back. She wrote, “BBMP people called me an hour after I got my report which was quite efficient” 25 days back when my parents tested positive, they called 11 days after the result to enquire about mom and dad," concluded the 'Comali' actress.

Credits :The Times Of India

