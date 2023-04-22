Samyuktha reacts to being called a ‘heroine with golden leg' after back-to-back hits

Samyuktha has become the rising star of the South film industry with back-to-back hits. In just one year, she had three hits including Dhanush's SIR, and Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara, and recently released the film Virupaksha with Sai Dharam Tej. During a recent media interaction, the actress reacted to being called heroine with golden leg’ because of her blockbuster filmography.

The reporter said that Filmmakers often pick actresses with high success rates and if a ‘heroine’ is constantly giving successful films, she automatically gets referred to as the one with the ‘golden leg’, He also added that several actresses in the past have also been called iron leg’ tag because of the flops.

The reporter asked Samyuktha If she’s been getting offers and does she agree that she’s being identified as a ‘golden leg’ heroine. “It’s a very bad concept. To call a heroine golden leg or iron leg. Whether a film succeeds or flops, the responsibility falls on everyone in the film. It feels like they’re putting us down saying that we are only getting success because we’re lucky. The women put in a lot of effort behind choosing the rights scripts and doing the right performance. The success we get is based on these factors. This is what I feel,” Samyuktha said.

Addressing golden leg and iron leg tags, she added, “I think it’s an age-old concept and we should keep it aside. Don’t take women because she’s lucky. Casting should be done on the basis that she’s suitable for a character.”

The video of Samyuktha's response to the press meeting has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Several fans hailed the actress for responding to the reporter and handling such a question with charm.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Samyuktha played the role of the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha, which was released on 21 April. The film received positive reviews everywhere from critics and audiences as well. Virupaksha collected 12 crores gross on day one at the box office. The film has impressed the audiences with its edge-of-the-seat thrilling and spooky elements.

