Sanam Shetty alleges mental harassment by Bigg Boss Tharshan

Sanam Shetty, who lodged a complaint afainst Bigg Boss famed Tharshan, has now alleged that she underwent mental harassment by Tharshan.

After filing police complaint against ex finance, popular model and budding actor Sanam Shetty told in an interview that she was mentally harassed by Tharshan and that he breached her trust. She alleged that he promised to marry her after returning from the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. However, he refused to marry her due to unknown reasons.

She also shared pictures of their engagement ceremony which was kept a secret for these months. For the unversed, Sanam Shetty has been sharing various videos on social media and appeared in a number of interviews even when Tharshan was inside the Bigg Boss house, and her emotional speeches against Tharshan’s contestant, Sherin were all over the internet. On the other hand, Tharshan and Sherin shared a beautiful relationship which was adored by the fans of both the stars. They both eventually became the most loved contestants of the season, and though neither of them won the title, they still have a huge fan base.

On the work front, while Sanam Shetty is busy with the shooting of her film with Hansika Motwani and STR, Maha, Tharshan recently rook to his Instagram space and revealed that he has been roped in to play the lead role in a film with a big team. Sanam has also been roped in to play a key role in Sibiraj’s Walter. She will also be seen in a Kollywood film Ethirvinaiyaatru.

Credits :Times Of India

