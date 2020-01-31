Sanam Shetty files case against boyfriend and Bigg Boss contestant Tharshan

Sanam Shetty launched a complaint against boy friend Tharshan, who rose to fame after his participation in the popular Tami reality show, Bigg Boss.

In what comes as an unexpected twist, budding actor Sanam Shetty has filed a case against her boyfriend Tharshan, who rose to fame after his participation in the third season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. After filing the complaint, she met the press, where she stated that Tharshan, who promised to marry her in July 2019, has now refused to marry her. It is to be noted that the couple got engaged in the month of June.

For the unversed, Sanam Shetty has been appearing in a number of interviews even when Tharshan was inside the Bigg Boss house, and her emotional speeches against Tharshan’s contestant, Sherin were all over the internet. Tharshan and Sherin had a bitter sweet relationship while they were in the house, and they shared a beautiful relationship which was adored by the fans of both the stars. They both eventually became the most loved contestants of the season, and though neither of them won the title, they still have a major fan base.

On the work front, Sanam Shetty is currently busy with the shooting of her film with Hansika Motwani and STR, Maha. She has been roped in to play a key role in Sibiraj’s Walter. She will also be seen in a Kollywood film Ethirvinaiyaatru. Tharshan, on the other hand, recently took to his Instagram space and revealed that he has been roped in to play a prominent role with a big team. He did not reveal any more details and stated that his first look for the film will be revealed soon.

Credits :Polimer News

Read More