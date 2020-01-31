Sanam Shetty shares BTS photos of Maha with STR, Hansika and Mahat; Check it out

Sanam Shetty took to her Instagarm space and shared a picture collage, which has photos of herself with actor STR, Mahat and Hansika Motwani from the sets of their upcoming movie, Maha.

Actor Simbu kick started the year with a bunch of most anticipated movies including Maanaadu and Maha. It goes without saying that his fans will have visual treat in 2020 as he has been sharing videos and photos of his preparations for his movies. He is all set to join the sets of the long-awaited political entertainer, Maanaadu, which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. On the other hand, he will be seen in an extended cameo in Maha, He will be seen as a pilot opposite Hansika Motwani. Apart from the STR and Hansika, Maha will also include popular model turned actress Sanam Shetty in a major supporting role.

Sanam Shetty has been sharing photos from the movie sets every now and then on her Instagram page. On one such occasion, she has shared yet another candid moment from the movie’s sets, in which she can be seen with STR, Bigg Boss famed actor Mahat. Apart from Maha, Sanam Shetty also has a major starring role in Sibiraj's upcoming cop action thriller, Walter. She will also be seen in a Kollywood film Ethirvinaiyaatru. As for as Maha is concerned, it is being said that the film will be a thriller and it will see Simbu and Hansika on the big screen together after their 2015 movie Vaalu.

Incidentally, Maha Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon.

Credits :Instagram

Read More