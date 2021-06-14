Sanchari Vijay's Demise: Prakash Raj says 'how to tolerate this shock'; Rakshit Shetty offers condolences
In an unfortunate incident, 38-year-old National-award winning actor Sanchari Vijay sustained major injuries during a road accident in Bengaluru on Saturday night. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. After the accident, he was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery to stem the internal brain bleed. However, he was declared brain dead by the doctors Monday. Following that, his family has decided to donate his organs.
Gone too soon
RIP @SanchariVijay
I'm still in a shock, He had called @BhuvannPonannaa 2 days back to arrange ration kits for few underprivileged families and today this news
I wish this is not true #Ripsancharivijay pic.twitter.com/pPk3BdEXXb
— Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) June 14, 2021
ಅದ್ಭುತ ಕಲಾವಿದ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ವಿಜೇತ ಸಂಚಾರಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ರವರು ಬೈಕ್ ಅಪಘಾತದಿಂದ ಅಸುನೀಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂಬ ಆಘಾತಕಾರಿ ಸುದ್ದಿಯು ಇಡೀ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗವನ್ನೇ ಶೋಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿಸಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಬರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ.. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ pic.twitter.com/otfuc9Xr15
— Upendra (@nimmaupendra) June 14, 2021
Gone too soon dear .. ನಂಬಲಾಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ.. .. ಈ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನು.. ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವುದಾದರು ಹೇಗೆ ? ... #ripsancharivijay https://t.co/2NLXFeoJNc
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 14, 2021
Your sudden demise has left a huge void, this is disheartening! Rest in peace Vijay. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/mobjpKyQ0c
— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 14, 2021
Rakshit Shetty wrote, “Your sudden demise has left a huge void, this is disheartening! Rest in peace Vijay. My deepest condolences to the family.” Upendra wrote his message in Kannada which roughly translates to, “The shocking news that the brilliant artist and nationally-acclaimed actor Vijay has died in a bike accident has come as a shock to the entire film industry. May the Lord grant his family the power to go through this... Om Shanti”.
Actress Harshika wrote, “Gone too soon. RIP @SanchariVijay I'm still in a shock, He had called @BhuvannPonannaa 2 days back to arrange ration kits for few underprivileged families and today this news I wish this is not true #Ripsancharivijay”