Sandalwood actor Ashok Rao passes away at 75 due to Cancer

It is a sad day for the Sandalwood industry as it was forced to let go of another senior actor. Veteran actor Ashok Rao passed away today in the wee hours. He lost his battle to cancer and breathed his last at the age of 75. The late star is survived by his two children. Reports suggest that he will be laid to rest today itself. Owing to his degrading health, Ashok Rao was away from the limelight since last couple of years.

The celebrated actor enjoyed a career spread over decades. Acting in more than 250 movies, he shared screen space with some legendary actors including Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Vishnuvardhan, Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Upendra, Malashree, Ravichandran, and Raghavendra Rajkumar, just to name a few. He was known for his portrayal as the supporting cast and also the antagonist. Fans have been sharing condolences for their beloved co-star on various social media platforms. Recently, the Sandalwood fraternity was in shock due to the demise of directors Pradeep Raj and Katte Ramchandra.

Coming back to his notable work, some of his most memorable performances are in outings Shrungara Kavya, Ashwamedha, Jodi Hakki, Operation Ankusha, Thavarina Siri, Suicide, Paruashuram, Sirivantha, Rishi, Inspector Jhansi, Om Ganesh, Prema Khaidi, Sainika, Indhra Dhanush, Habba, Jodi Hakki, O premava, Auto Shankar and Sneha. His fans will always remember the beloved actor fondly. Ashok Rao’s contribution to the film fraternity will live on forever.