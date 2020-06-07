Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39 after suffering a heart stroke

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away today in Bangalore at the age of 39 after he suffered a fatal heart attack.

The well-known Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away today in Bangalore at the age of 39. The news reports state that the southern actor suffered a fatal heart stroke. The news reports further add that Chiranjeevi Sarja had respiratory issues and he was rushed to Sagar Hospital on Saturday evening. According to news reports, the actor complained of chest pain on Sunday, after which he suffered a massive heart attack. The news of the actor's passing has left the entire south film industry in a shock. The sudden death of the southern actor has left his fans and followers in disbelief.

Many of his fans took to their social media handles and expressed their shock over Sarja's demise. The actor was survived by his wife, Meghana Raj. The couple has tied the knot in the year 2018. The Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja had featured in films like Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Bharjari, Seizer, Amma I Love You and Sinnga. News reports adds that the actor was looking forward to work on his upcoming films. The actor's last film was Shivarjuna. The unfortunate and sudden demise of the south actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has left many celebrities from Sandalwood in complete disbelief.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja's Demise: Actor's LAST Instagram post sees him look back at his best days with his brothers

The news of Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise had left his fans and followers completely devastated. The actor made his debut in the year 2009 in the south flick titled, Vayuputra. Chiranjeevi Sarja had featured in over 20 southern dramas. The actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was the nephew of Action king, Arjun Sarja.

(ALSO READ: Sinnga: Director Vijay Kiran is glad to have Chiranjeevi Sarja on board as the lead)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×