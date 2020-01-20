Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay apologises for using a sword to cut the cake during his birthday celebrations

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay made headlines after he cut a cake with a sword during his 46th birthday. Pictures of the actor’s cake cutting ceremony went viral on social media. After Bengaluru's Giri Nagar Police issued notice to the actor, he openly apologised for using a sword to cut his birthday cake.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the movie Salaga. The teaser was launched today as it is the actor’s birthday. To make it more special, Sandalwood megastar Upendra launched the teaser. Upendra was supposed to take part in the birthday celebrations. However, he was not seen in any of the pictures that are making rounds on social media. Produced by KP Sreekanth, the film has been creating a lot of buzz even before its teaser launch. Salaga is the second venture of the producer after Tagaru. Sanjana Anand has been roped in to play the lead lady of the film. Touted to be an action entertainer, the big budget film has Duniya Vijay as a cop. Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao and Yash Shetty have also been roped in to play prominent roles.

Charan Raj’s music composition for the movie was received well by the audience. Megastar Shivarajkumar launched the movie’s audio. The shooting of the film was wrapped up a while ago and the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is being reported that the film will hit the big screens on February 23, 2020.