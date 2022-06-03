Sandalwood actor Uday Huttinagadde passes away at the age of 61

Popular Sandalwood star, Uday Huttinagadde left for a heavenly abode yesterday on 2nd June. He passed away after a brief period of illness at the age of 61. The actor breathed his last at his residence in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. He had suffered some nerve-related and breathing-related issues. The actor is survived by his wife and two sons.

His friends, family members, and the entire Sandalwood fraternity have expressed their grief over the star's unforeseen demise. The last rites of the actor are expected to take place today at the Chamarajanagar Crematorium.

Uday Huttinagadde made his acting debut in 1987 with the movie Arambha. The project was bankrolled by his own production house and Sudharani was paired opposite him as the leading lady. Later, he went on to be a part of movies like Jayabheri, Amrutha Bindu, Shivayogi Akkhamahdevi, Krama, Undu Hodha Kondu Hodha, Krama, Agni Parva, and Shubha Milana, to name some. The Kannada actor has shared the screen with some biggies like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Shankarnag, Ananth Nag, and Tiger Prabhakar during his tenure as an actor. However, he refrained away from the silver screens in his last years for many reasons.

Besides acting, Uday Huttinagadde also dabbled in the photography business and owned many photo labs across the state. He was awarded the 'hearts of the people' for providing jobs to the unemployed, especially from the Malnad region.

The actor was originally from the Basarikatte village of Chikmagalur district in Karnataka. He even indulged in farming as he had owned land in Chikmagalur.

The Kannada film industry lost another well-known name on May 24, director K N Mohan Kumar. The filmmaker passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 56. He is survived by his better half, Vatsala Mohan who is a well-known television actor and a host.

