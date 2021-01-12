Sandalwood Drug Case: Aditya Alva who is Vivek Oberoi's brother in law gets arrested by CCB

After months, the Central Crime Branch Police of Bengaluru caught Aditya Alva at a resort situated in the outskirts of Chennai towards Mahabalipuram.

Aditya Alva, the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, has finally been arrested by CCB in Sandalwood drug case. He had been absconding for four months. The Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru caught him at resort situated in the outskirts of Chennai and Mahabalipuram. Bengaluru Joint Police commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed the news with media in Bengaluru. He said how the team had been chasing for four months to arrest him. They got a tip on Monday that he is in Chennai after which they arrested Aditya Alva.

Aditya is a son of the late former minister, Jeevraj Alva. He is among the other 15 people who has been named in the drug scandal. Coming from high-profile family background, Aditya's mother Nandini Alva too is a noted figure in the state. She is a renowned dancer and event organiser as well. Earlier, the police had carried a search at Aditya Alva's resort, where he used to allegedly host weekend parties attended by many celebs from Kannada film industry.

Meanwhile, Aditya will be questioned regarding the case and will be produced in a special court to seek police custody for further investigation. Reportedly, his passport details have been checked by the police and no records of him travelling to aborad have been found after his name got involved in the drug case.

Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was arrested in the drug scandal, got conditional bail on health grounds on December 12. Ragini Dwivedi is yet another accused Kannada actress in the case.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Hindu

Share your comment ×