Sandalwood Drug Case: CCB raids Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva's properties

Reportedly, Aditya Alva has been absconding after the police carried out a raid at Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence.
264419 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 08:03 am
The Sandalwood drug case has exposed many names from the film industry and according to the latest reports, the Central Crime Bureau (CCB) of the Bengaluru on Tuesday conducted raids at properties owned by Aditya Alva. He is the brother-in-law of Bollywood Star Vivek Oberoi and son of the late former minister, Jeevraj Alva. Aditya is among the other 15 people who have been named in the drug scandal. Reportedly, Aditya has been absconding after the police carried out a raid at Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence. 

According to reports, the police has carried searched at Aditya Alva's resort, where he used to allegedly host weekend parties attended by many celebs from Kannada film industry. According to the CCB, he is the fifth accused in this case. Aditya comes from very high-profile family background. His late father was considered as one of the most powerful ministers of his times. Aditya's mother Nandini Alva too is a noted figure in the state. She is a renowned dancer and event organiser as well. 

Also Read: Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Post the rejection of bail plea, Kannada star Ragini Dwivedi sent to judicial custody 

Meanwhile, Kannada actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini are into custody and are being probed in the case. Actor Ragini Dwivedi has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. 

On the other hand, Galrani has been kept into custody and will be questioned about the data on her mobile phone that has links to a drug cartel. 

Credits :IANS

