Sandalwood Drug Case: CCB searches Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence as relative Aditya Alva is absconding

CCB officials searched Vivek Oberoi's residence with the intention of finding Aditya Alva who has been absconding since the last three weeks.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) who had issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, is still absconding. In connection to the the drug scandal in the Kannada film industry, Aditya Alva has been absconding since the CCB began probing the case. Now, according to a latest report in Times Now, Vivek Oberoi's residence in Mumbai was searched by CCB officials.

Vivek's residence in Mumbai was searched with the intention of finding Aditya Alva who has been absconding since the last three weeks. However, no confirmation from the CCB has been issued so far. According to reports, the police had earlier searched Aditya Alva's resort where he used to host weekend parties which were attended by many celebs from the Kannada film industry.

The Sandalwood drug case came to light at the same time as the Bollywood drug nexus gained spotlight. Influential persons including Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Tonse among others are under the scanner.

As for Ragini and Sanjjanaa, both of them have been arrested. The CCB arrested Ragini on September 4 whereas Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence. Apart from them, actors Aindrita Ray and Diganth have also been questioned by the police in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the NCB has reportedly arrested drug peddlers in Bengaluru who have been supplying drugs to Kannada actors and singers.

