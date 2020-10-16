Sandalwood Drug Case: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva served notice over brother Aditya Alva absconding

After raiding Vivek Oberoi's residence, the CCB officials have now served a notice to the actor's wife Priyanka Alva who is Aditya Alva's sister.

A day after Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the CCB officials have now served a notice to the actor's wife Priyanka Alva.

A notice to Aditya Alva's sister Priyanka comes after a lookout notice was issued almost three weeks ago. Aditya Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, is still absconding. He has been absconding since the Sandalwood drug case gathered steam and arrest of prominent personalities took place.

ANI confirmed the development and tweeted, "City Crime Branch Bengaluru serves notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with Sandalwood drug case. #Karnataka CCB raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case y'day (sic)."

City Crime Branch Bengaluru serves notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with Sandalwood drug case. #Karnataka CCB raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case y'day. — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

According to reports, the police had earlier searched Aditya Alva's properties including the resort where he used to host weekend parties which were attended by many celebs from the Kannada film industry.

The Sandalwood drug case has also revealed the under belly of the Kannada film industry. Influential persons including Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Tonse among others are under the scanner.

As for Ragini and Sanjjanaa, both of them have been arrested. The CCB arrested Ragini on September 4 whereas Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence.

So far, Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka Alva have not yet released a statement addressing the CCB raids.

Credits :ANI

