Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB raids Ragini Dwivedi's house in connection to the case

After getting a search warrant from the court, the police went to Ragini's residence yesterday in Bengaluru.
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has hit the headlines over her connection in the drug racket. The actress was summoned yesterday by CCB police, however, she was unable to appear and stated regarding the same on social media. She presented her advocates on her behalf as a process of law. Now according to the latest reports, Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided her house in connection to drug peddling. After getting a search warrant from the court, the police went to Ragini's residence yesterday in Bengaluru. The actress was present during the police raid. 

According to a report in News18, Shankar, an official in the state Regional Transport Office (RTO) has attended rave parties with Ragini.  "Shankar is learnt to have attended rave parties with Ragini where drugs like marijuana (ganja), cocaine and hashish were used," he news report quoted a source as saying. Ragini's friend Ravi Shankar, a clerk at the RTO, was recently arrested in the connection of drug racket. 

The investigation started after filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh named around 15 Sandalwood personalities and evidence on their involvement in partaking illegal substances. He was summoned by CCB for two days to get more details on this. 

He was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “I have handed over all the names. I want the ones who indulge in abuse to be reprimanded. I am ashamed to say that some of the new and young actors come across as the brand ambassadors for drug abuse. I am worried they will have an ill-effect on children. I have given the names to the investigative team, with more evidences on what all they do. I don't want to divulge anything more as it might hamper the investigation process.”

Credits :News 18

