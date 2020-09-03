Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi summoned by CCB for inquiry

According to the reports in the biggest Sandalwood drug racket case, CCB has been investigating drug dealing and actress Ragini will be questioned about her involvement in the same.

The well-known Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi is being grilled by CCB for inquiry in the drug racket case. Recently, film director and journalist Indrajit Lankesh shared details regarding the case and made gave some explosive statements about the celebrities who are involved in this. Two days later, according to the reports in the biggest Sandalwood drug racket case, CCB has been investigating drug dealing and actress Ragini will be questioned about her involvement in the same. "She had been issued a notice to appear before the investigation officer on Thursday morning. She will be questioned about her involvement in the case,” New Indian Express quoted a source.

The actress' friend, who is not connected to the film industry, was arrested by the cops recently. He has also been issued the notice to appear before CCB for inquiry. Following a raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested drug peddlers and reportedly, a lot of Kannada celebs are involved in drugs. Indrajit Lankesh shared more details on it to the cops and has reportedly revealed approx 15 names of actors and actresses in connection to the case. More celebs will be questioned soon.

“As we have information that drugs were brought from other states to the city, vehicles were searched at KSRTC Bus Terminal in Majestic and also at check posts at entry points to the city. Both state-run and private vehicles were searched during the operation,” the English Daily quoted an official.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) addressed the issue in a meeting. KFCC president D R Jayaraj in a press conference said, "If they are proven guilty of having drug links, the chamber will initiate action against them." He also said that it is not right to blame the entire film industry because of a few linked to drug racket case.

