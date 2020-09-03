  1. Home
Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi unable to appear before the CCB; Opens up about the case

Taking to social media, Ragini revealed that she couldn't appear for the interrogation but her lawyers did as a process of law. The actress also shared that she will be appearing on Monday.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) summoned actress Ragini Dwivedi in the ongoing probe on the Sandalwood drug scandal. However, the actress couldn't appear before the police and has issued a statement regarding the same. Taking to social media, Ragini revealed that she couldn't appear for the interrogation but her lawyers did as a process of law. The actress also shared that she will be appearing on Monday.

"I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about the notice I received yesterday. As I received it at very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time," she wrote on Instagram. 

In her next post, she wrote, "I'm committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police my have; I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love, affection and concern that has been expressed." 

Ragini's friend Ravi Shankar, a clerk at the RTO, was recently arrested in the connection of drug racket. 

Meanwhile, The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) addressed the issue in a meeting. KFCC president D R Jayaraj in a press conference said, "If they are proven guilty of having drug links, the chamber will initiate action against them." 

