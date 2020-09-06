Sandalwood Drug Racket: Vivek Oberoi's brother in law Aditya Alva named in connection to the case

Now according to the latest report in a Sandalwood drug scandal, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva has also been named in FIR.

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and 11 others from the Sandalwood film industry have been named in the biggest drug scandal. Central Crime Branch (CCB) recently detained Ragini and also searched his home in Bengaluru after she failed to appear before the police on Thursday. Now according to the latest report in Sandalwood drug racket, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva has also been named in connection to the case. Among the other 12 people, Aditya, the son of late legislator Jeevaraj Alva and danseuse Nandini Alva is named in FIR. However, he has not been arrested yet and there is no official word regarding the same by the officials.

"We have filed a suo motu FIR (first information report) at the Cottonpet police station in the city against Ragini and others, including drug peddlers Shivaprakash, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Shetty and party planner Viren Khanna for their drug links in the Kannada film industry," city joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil revealed to the reporters. Reportedly, the accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Ragini and Shetty have been arrested for further interrogation in the drug case, Ravi Shankar, a clerk in the state road transport office has been remanded to 5-day judicial custody.

Others named in the case are party organiser Viren Khanna, businessman Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, African drug supplier Loum Pepper Samba, Prashanth Raju, Ashwin, Abhiswami, Rahul Tonse and Vinay.

"We have also seized 2.1 litres of hash oil and 2 kg of weed oil from the trio - Jashin, Subramani and Vidush," Assistant Commissioner of Police P.K. Gowtham told IANS.

