Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Anchor Anushree grilled by Mangaluru police

Mangaluru police have been conducting a parallel probe into drug consumption and peddling cases involving famous TV personalities.

The Central Crime Branch police grilled noted Kannada television presenter and actor Anushree on Saturday for more than four hours. She was quizzed by the CCB officials for her alleged involvement in the recent drug related controversy involving Sandalwood actors. Actor and choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty was also named as an accused in the case. Since Anushree has worked with Kishore in a reality show, she was questioned.

In her earlier interview, Anushree said that she did not take part in any party organized by the celebrities. She added that she was held up in Mangaluru due to the imposition of lockdown and she was in her home along with her family during her entire stay in Mangaluru. Mangaluru police have been conducting a parallel probe into drug consumption and peddling cases involving famous TV personalities.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh opts for unconventional suit as she gets spotted in airport; See PHOTOS

It is to be noted that Anushree is the first TV personality to be summoned by the Mangaluru police. Speaking to the press after the interrogation process, Anushree said that she knew both Tarun and Kishore 12 years ago as they used to teach her dance for a show. "They had choreographed me. After this, somehow we lost connection and suddenly, now I have been summoned. Whatever police asked me I have answered to the best of my knowledge. If the police call me again, I will come here and cooperate," she said.

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×