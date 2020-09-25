Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Anushree to appear before NCB for inquiry?

It should be noted that yesterday, she dismissed rumours about receiving notice from CCB officials for interrogation.

The ongoing probe in the case related to the Sandalwood drug scandal has taken an unexpected turn after a report has emerged stating that actor and anchor Anushree will be inquired by the NCB officials today. According to The Times Of India, the actress is likely to appear before the NCB officials in Mangaluru today. Apparently, she is all set to travel from Bengaluru for the hearing. DCP Vinay Gavankar will be questioning Anushree at the Mangaluru NCB office today.

According to the report, Anushree might appear for the interrogation today noon as she left Bengaluru around 5 AM in the morning. It should be noted that yesterday, she dismissed rumours about receiving notice from CCB officials for interrogation. She stated that she had checked everywhere but she did not receive any notice. However, she said that she would cooperate for interrogation if at all she receives notice as a law-abiding citizen.

About her relationship with Kishore, she said that she knew him from a show in which they both worked together. “I and Kishore Shetty know each other after a reality dance show that I was part of many years ago. Since we both were from Mangaluru, we did talk during the show. I haven't been in touch with him later,” she was quoted as saying by the English Daily. The CCB officials have been grilling several Kannada celebrities in the case and several big names including Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi are in the custody of CCB.

