Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Anushree rubbishes rumours of receiving CCB notice

In the case relating to the Sandalwood drug scandal, Anushree denied the rumours about receiving notice from CCB officials and stated that she would appear before the officials if at all she receives the notice.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 08:36 pm
Ever since the news about Sandalwood Drug Scandal came up, several Kannada celebrities are being issued notice by the CCB officials. There are also many rumours that are making rounds on social media. A new report stated that Kannada anchor and actor Anushree was issued notice by CCB officials in connection with the drug racket. Talking with The Times Of India, Anushree denied the rumours and stated that she had not received any notice and that she would appear before the officials if at all she receives the notice.

She also denied the rumours that suggested that she took part in parties organized by the accused Kannada actors. She was quoted as saying by the English Daily, “I have checked all the places where they could possibly send me notice, but I haven't received. I have checked my WhatsApp, my Bengaluru residence and my residence in Mangaluru. There is no such notice. I and Kishore Shetty know each other after a reality dance show that I was part of many years ago. Since we both were from Mangaluru, we did talk during the show. I haven't been in touch with him later.”

Anushree also added that she was in Mangaluru during the lockdown only because she was stuck there. Along with her family, she was apparently observing quarantine indoors for about 20 days. However, they all left the city and drove to Bengaluru as her mother had her doctors and consultations in Bengaluru. She concluded saying that she will attend the inquiry is at all she receives notice in order to abide by the law.

