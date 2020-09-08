Sandalwood Drug Scandal: CCB raids Sanjjanaa Galrani's residence early morning in Bengaluru

The police raided Ragini Dwivedi's residence last week on Friday and now another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been named in connection to the Sandalwood drug case.

The Sandalwood drug racket case has exposed many names from the Kannada film industry. In the latest report about the drug scandal, Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday at 6:40 AM searched Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s residence in Bengaluru. The police raided Ragini Dwivedi's residence last week on Friday and now another actress has been named in connection to the drug case. Recently, Rahul Shetty was arrested for allegedly attending rave parties that also have a lot of celebrities in attendance. Based on his statements, CCB raided Sanjjanaa Galrani's house.

“Rahul Shetty has confessed to organising parties and also procuring drugs for these parties. We are searching for her house currently. Another party planner from Mangaluru, Pruthvi Shetty was questioned and based on information search warrant was procured,” the News Minute quoted CCB source. Pruthvi Shetty and Sanjjanaa used to host private parties, according to the CCB's investigation. The official are now looking into Galrani's financial records. Two mobile phones of the actress have been seized and she is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, on Monday, speaking to news channels, Sanjjanaa Galrani claimed that she has nothing to do with the case.

Currently, Ragini Dwivedi is in police custody and is being investigated in the biggest Sandalwood drug case. Besides, the Regional Transport Office member Ravi Shankar, who is a friend of Ragini has been arrested in connection with the drug case.

Others named in the case are party organiser Viren Khanna, businessman Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, African drug supplier Loum Pepper Samba, Prashanth Raju, Ashwin, Abhiswami, Rahul and Vinay.

