Sandalwood Drug Scandal Decoded: Complete list of Kannada actors under the scanner and their current status

Aditya Alva, who is the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is currently under hiding. As soon as the NCB seized of drugs in August, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh claimed that he has information with evidence of 15 celebrities involved in the scandal. He was questioned by the CCB officials for more than five hours on August 31. Here is the complete list of Kannada celebrities involved in the scandal.

Ragini Dwivedi: An NDPS special court denied bail to Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi last week. This denial of bail plea has come after several postponements of the hearing for the plea. About three weeks ago, Ragini was taken into custody. She spent around 11 days in CCB custody, where she was interrogated and answered several questions which lasted for many days. Apparently, Ragini Dwivedi had submitted a tampered urine sample to the medical staff during the dope test by mixing water in her urine. Ragini is currently housed in the central jail located at Parappana Agrahara.

Sanjjanaa Galrani: Along with Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea, Sanjjanaa’s bail plea was also denied by the NDPS special court. She was in the CCB custody for around eight days, before being sent to the judicial custody. After the CCB officials conducted a day-long raid at her residence, she was arrested. Media reports suggest that Sanjjanaa Galrani had argued with the officials at the hospital where she was meant to undergo a drug test. According to the latest information, Sanjjanaa and Ragini will be reappealing with their bail pleas in the High Court.

Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale: Actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Notices were issued to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before CCB and the information was provided by the Joint Commissioner of CCB, Karnataka, Sandeep Patil. This came after Aindrita Ray’s video surfaced online, where she was seen inviting people to Bally's Casino for their special Eid bash.

Aditya Alva: Among the 12 other accused in the case, the CCB had issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva, who is the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Aditya has reportedly been under hiding ever since the probe started. On September 15, a raid was conducted by the police at the residence of Aditya Alva in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. According to a report in The Indian Express, Aditya used to organise parties which were frequently attended by celebrities.

Anushree: Actor and anchor Anushree was inquired by the NCB officials last week. She was summoned on the basis for her professional relationship with choreographer Kishore Shetty. Apparently, though her residence was in Bengaluru, she was in Mangalore when the parties were conducted. However, she denied having any connections with the scandal and stated that she was in Mangalore as lockdown was imposed and she could not travel back to Bengaluru during the lockdown. She added that she knows Kishore as they both worked together in a reality show, but they were not in touch with each other after the show.