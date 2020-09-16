  1. Home
Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray arrive at CCB's Bengaluru office

It is still not known if the hearing is happening in connection with the ongoing drug racket in Sandalwood or if it's a separate issue.
September 16, 2020
Sandalwood Drug Scandal Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray arrive at CCB's Bengaluru officeSandalwood Drug Scandal: Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray arrive at CCB's Bengaluru office
The Sandalwood drug scandal took a new turn yesterday after actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Today, they have now appeared before the office for a hearing. Notices were issued to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before CCB and the information was provided by the Joint Commissioner of CCB, Karnataka, Sandeep Patil. However, it is still not clear if the two actors are summoned in connection with the ongoing drug scandal in Sandalwood or if it is anything else.

A couple of weeks back, Aindrita Ray's name made the headlines on Sunday when her video, where she was seen inviting people to Bally's Casino for their special Eid bash surfaced on social media. Apparently, she herself was going to attend the event as a special guest. However, she sent out a clarification message saying that she had no connection with anyone running the casino. She added that it was a video she did after the makers of a Bollywood film she is working in, asked for it.

She also stated that her co-stars from the film also took part in the event, and there were other actors too for marketing purpose. Coming back to the summon of CCB, media reports state that it was done in connection with the current drug case and that they would be questioned due to the same reasons.

