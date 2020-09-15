  1. Home
Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray sent summons by CCB

It is still not known if they are summoned for the ongoing drug scandal case or it is a different one. They are summoned to appear at 11 am tomorrow.
The Sandalwood drug scandal has now taken a new turn after actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to their office at 11 AM tomorrow. According to news agency ANI, notices have been issued to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before CCB tomorrow. The information was provided by the Joint Commissioner of CCB, Karnataka, Sandeep Patil. However, it is still not clear if the two actors are summoned in regards to the ongoing drug scandal or if it is anything else.

It should be noted that Aindrita Ray's name came up on the headlines on Sunday when her video surfaced on social media. Apparently, she had invited people to Bally's Casino for their special Eid bash, which she herself was going to attend as a special guest. Later, the actor clarified in few interviews that it was a video she did after the makers of a Bollywood film she is working in, asked for it. She added that she had no connection with anyone running the casino. 

Adding that she had gone to the casino with her co-stars from the film, she also said that there were other actors too who attended the event for marketing purpose. Coming back to the summon of CCB, The Times Of India stated that it was done in connection with the current drug case and that they would be questioned due to the same reasons.

