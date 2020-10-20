Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Judge receives bomb threat for not releasing Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani

A bomb threat was sent to the special court which is handling the case, demanding that the actresses be released soon.

In what looks like an unexpected turn of events, a bomb threat was made by unknown people for not releasing Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani. This threat was issued on Monday, and soon after the threat, panic gripped. The threat was made through a covered letter written by an unidentified person on three separate pages and it was sent to the special courts handling the drug cases in the city.

It was also demanded in the letter that actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who have been in judicial custody, must be released as soon as possible or the judge will have to face the consequence. Similar threats were issued to the Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior officers who are involved in the investigation of the case. Along with the envelope, suspicious material like wires and pieces of detonators were also found.

Police officials have registered a case in the matter. And the investigation is underway. Last week, the judicial custody of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa was extended till October 23 by the Special NDPS Court. The duo is in jail currently after they both were arrested in a case related to the drug abuse to showbiz and nightlife industries. With this new order, they both will have to remain in the central jail of Parappana Agrahara till October 23.

