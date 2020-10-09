Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Judicial custody of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani extended till October 23

After the bail pleas of Sandalwood actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi were rejected multiple times, now their judicial custody has been extended till October 23.

In what looks like a never ending saga, the judicial custody of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa has been extended till October 23 by the Special NDPS Court. The duo is in jail currently after they both were arrested in a case related to the drug abuse to showbiz and nightlife industries. With this new order, they both will have to remain in the central jail of Parappana Agrahara till October 23.

Before this, both the actresses had applied for bail in the Special NDPS Court and their applications were denied several times. It was stated that they both were not cooperating with the investigations by the officials. Though their bail pleas were denied, the court allowed them to move to the High Court for the same. But neither of their families have applied for bail in the High Court as of yet.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan flaunts her flawless skin in the latest monochrome photo; Take a look

Ragini was arrested on September 4, after her house was raided. A long investigation at the Central Crime Branch office was done with her for more than four hours. On the other hand, Sanjjanaa was arrested four days later on September 8 and just like Ragini’s case, there was a raid in her residence too and then she was arrested after an interrogation at the CCB office. Both of them are in the same cell and it was reported that they tampered with the evidence and refused to submit samples for urine tests.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×