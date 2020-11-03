Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Karnataka High Court dismisses bail plea of Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi

The bail plea of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani was rejected by the Karnataka High Court.

In the recent development of the Sandalwood drug scandal, the Karnataka High Court has now rejected the bail plea of the accused Kannada actors Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and Prashant Ranka. This comes after the court repeatedly postponed the bail hearing of the actors. After the special NCPD Court denied their bail plea, the family of the actors moved the Karnataka High Court. With this new order, they both will have to remain in the central jail of Parappana Agrahara.

It was expected that the actors will spend the festival of Diwali in their homes with their family. Ragini was arrested on September 4, after her house was raided. A long investigation at the Central Crime Branch office was done with her for more than four hours. On the other hand, Sanjjanaa was arrested four days later on September 8 and like Ragini’s case, there was a raid at her residence too and then she was arrested after an interrogation at the CCB office.

Both of them are in the same cell and it was reported that they tampered with the evidence and refused to submit samples for urine tests. They both have also been involving in some ugly spats as they are inmates in the same cell. It was reported earlier that they both had a simple Dussehra celebration along with the other inmates in the prison with a simple feast during the festival.

Credits :Deccan Herald

