Sandalwood Drug Scandal: KGF Star Raveena Tandon breaks silence; Says it’s high time to clean up the mess

In the Sandalwood drug case, Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were taken into custody and the hearing of their bail plea were postponed several times.

The drug scandal involving several big Sandalwood actors has been making the headlines for the past month. , who will be next seen in Yash starrer pan Indian movie KGF: Chapter 2, took to her Twitter pace and spoke on the issue. She stated that it was high time to clean the issue. She said that the guilty have to be punished and the issue has to be uprooted completely. She added that the solution will help the young and future generations.

She wrote on the micro blogging website, “Twas high time for clean up to happen. Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people.” Earlier this month, Yash broke his silence on the issue and stated that those who are guilty have to be punished.

See her Tweet here:

Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish th Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 22, 2020

In the case, Sandalwood star Ragini Dwivedi was taken into custody. She spent around 11 days in CCB custody, where she was interrogated and answered several questions which lasted for many days. After the CCB officials conducted a day-long raid at her residence, she was arrested. The CCB officials also raided Sanjjanaa Galrani’s residence after which she was arrested and an inquiry followed. Apart from this, Sandalwood actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch in the same case.

