Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Post the rejection of bail plea, Kannada star Ragini Dwivedi sent to judicial custody

Ragini and four others accused in the case were arrested around 11 days ago in connection with drugs case, and her bail plea was rejected a couple of days back.
147228 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:30 am
A Bengaluru Court on Monday sent Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and four others accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal to 14 days judicial custody. Besides, Sanjjanaa Galrani’s police remand has also been extended by three days. According to the Central Crime Bureau, Ragini and four others accused in the case were arrested around 11 days ago in connection with drugs case. The other four accused include Galrani's friend Rahul Ranka and alleged drug supplier Loum Pepper Samba. 

Now, Galrani and the high-profile party planner Viren Khanna will be under police custody for further questioning. The whole incident came took a different turn after Kannada’s prominent producer and director Indrajit Lankesh had appeared before the crime branch and shared information about the alleged use of drugs in the Sandalwood. In his statement, he also named 15 people from the industry. Based on the revelations by Lankesh, the CCB sleuths arrested Ravi, who led them to Dwivedi.

On the other hand, Galrani was brought into the case after interrogation of Nayaz. Both the actors have been subjected to dope test. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the hawala angle in the drug peddling and substance abuse case. This case is receiving much attention as it came after the allegations of Kangana Ranaut about the drug.

Credits :I.A.N.S

