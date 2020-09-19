Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail hearing pushed yet again

After the CCB officials conducted a day-long raid at her residence, Ragini was arrested a couple of weeks ago. The CCB officials also raided Sanjjanaa Galrani’s residence after which she was arrested and an inquiry followed.

In what looks like a never-ending story, actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani’s interim bail hearing has been pushed yet again. Both of them are in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara. Along with the actresses’ plea, some other Sandalwood personalities’ bail pleas will be heard on September 21. This has come after the CCB lawyers requested for more time, as the accused might tamper with the evidence if they are let out.

About two weeks ago, Ragini was taken into custody. She spent around 11 days in CCB custody, where she was interrogated and answered several questions which lasted for many days. After the CCB officials conducted a day-long raid at her residence, she was arrested. The CCB officials also raided Sanjjanaa Galrani’s residence after which she was arrested and an inquiry followed. She was in the CCB custody for around eight days, before being sent to the judicial custody.

Both the actresses are currently housed in the same cell at the central jail located at Parappana Agrahara. The CCB officials filed a suo motu case at the Cottonpet Police Station. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that they both supplied illegal narcotic substance during parties that they have organised. However, the parents of both the actresses have been claiming that their daughters are innocent during their interactions with the media. Apart from this, Sandalwood actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch in the same case.

