Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi gets help for back pain in Parappana Agrahara’s prison jail

Ragini was treated for her backache in the prison hospital as the authorities denied permission for her to get treated in a private hospital.

While it was reported that Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani were not getting along with each other in the prison and they have been having several verbal spats, now it looks like Ragini ran into trouble with her back pain. Apparently, she was having severe backache and she got help for the same. According to a report in The Times Of India, Ragini complained of backache and asked if she can get treated at a private hospital.

However, permission for the same was denied and she was asked to use the prison hospital for any health issues. After getting treated in the prison hospital, Ragini is reportedly doing well now and her health condition has improved. Before being sent to the Agrahara prison, Ragini was in the custody of CCB officials for about eleven days. She made the headlines after she reportedly submitted a tampered urine sample to the medical staff during the dope test by mixing water in her urine.

The NDPS special court denied bail to Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi earlier last month. This denial of bail plea came after several postponements of the hearing for the plea. About four weeks ago, Ragini was taken into custody. During her CCB custody, she was interrogated and answered several questions which lasted for many days. Media reports suggested that she did not cooperate with the NDPS officials during the interrogations.

