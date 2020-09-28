Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa Galrani’s bail plea denied?

This denial of bail plea has come after several postponements of the hearing of Rajini and Sanjjanaa's plea.

In what looks like an unexpected turn of events, an NDPS special court denied bail to Kannada Actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani on Monday. With this, both the actresses will continue to be under judicial custody. Apparently, all the high profile accused in the case including Dwivedi, Galrani, party planner Viren Khanna and jeweller Vaibhav Jain allegedly did not operate with the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) probe. It is to be noted that TV anchor Anushree was also summoned in connection with the case after her alleged connection with choreographer Kishore.

This denial of bail plea has come after several postponements of the hearing for the plea. About three weeks ago, Ragini was taken into custody. She spent around 11 days in CCB custody, where she was interrogated and answered several questions which lasted for many days. After the CCB officials conducted a day-long raid at her residence, she was arrested. The CCB officials also raided Sanjjanaa Galrani’s residence after which she was arrested and an inquiry followed. She was in the CCB custody for around eight days, before being sent to the judicial custody.

Both the actresses are currently housed in the same cell at the central jail located at Parappana Agrahara. The CCB officials filed a suo motu case at the Cottonpet Police Station. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that they both supplied illegal narcotic substance during parties that they have organised. However, the parents of both the actresses have been claiming that their daughters are innocent during their interactions with the media.

Credits :The Republic

