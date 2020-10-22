Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi had no visitors?

In the latest update about the case of the Sandalwood Drug Scandal, it is being reported that Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi did not get even one visitor since day one.

While we are waiting to hear more updates about the case of drug scandal in Sandalwood film industry, a new report has now come up stating that Kannada actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi did not have any visitors ever since they were imprisoned. This news has come up after an RTI query seeking details of visitors for the actresses was sent. The authorities of Parapanna Agrahara prison said that the duo hasn't received a single visitor since they were lodged in jail.

Activist Narasimhamoothy filed the RTI query saying that the prison authorities have not produced any details about the visitors of the actresses and the prison’s visitors dairy was not produced in this particular case. Though the case has been making the headlines ever since the news broke, a couple of days back, it was widely talked about, as the judge received bomb threat through a letter to the Court. It was demanded in the letter that actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who have been in judicial custody, must be released as soon as possible or the judge will have to face the consequence.

Also Read: Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Judge receives bomb threat for not releasing Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani

Similar threats were issued to the Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior officers who are involved in the investigation of the case. Along with the envelope, suspicious material like wires and pieces of detonators were also found. Last week, the judicial custody of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa was extended till October 23 by the Special NDPS Court.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×