Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Sanjjanaa Galrani applies for bail on grounds of ill health

Sanjjanaa Galrani has reportedly appealed for bail in the case of Sandalwood Drug Scandal on the grounds of ill health.

In the most recent development in the case of Sandalwaood Drug Scandal, Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who is one of the accused, has reportedly applied for bail yet again on the grounds of ill health. With this, the officials from the Central Jail will soon submit a report on the health condition of the actress. On November 27, she applied the bail plea, and according to reports, the hearing will happen on December 4. As per the reports, the bail’s status will be known only after the report on her health is submitted.

Before this, Sanjjanaa had applied for bail in the Special NDPS Court and her application was denied several times. It was stated that Sanjjanaa and Ragini Dwivedi, who is yet another accused Kannada actress in the case, were not cooperating with the investigation by the officials. Sanjjanaa was arrested along with fellow actress Ragini Dwivedi as part of a drug scandal probe. Both the actresses have been spending their term in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison for more than three months now.

Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8, while Ragini was arrested on September 4. They were arrested following a raid at their residences and then they were arrested after an interrogation at the CCB office. Both of them are in the same cell and it was reported that they tampered with the evidence and refused to submit samples for urine tests.

Credits :The Times Of India

