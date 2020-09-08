Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested and taken for a medical check up at a hospital

While being taken to the CCB office, Sanjjanaa's mother was also present with her and reportedly, she created ruckus at the their office.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection to a Sandalwood drug case. As earlier we reported, Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday at 6:40 AM searched Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s residence in Bengaluru. After which she was taken into custody. The videos and photos of the Kannada actress being taken into custody have surfaced on social media. While being taken to the CCB office, Sanjjanaa's mother was also present with her and reportedly, she created ruckus at CCB office. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sanjjanaa informed her neighbours not to give any statements against her to the police.

Meanwhile, the latest is the actress has been taken to a medical check-up at a hospital in Bengaluru. Recently, Rahul Shetty was arrested for allegedly attending rave parties that also have a lot of celebrities in attendance. Based on his statements, CCB raided Sanjjanaa Galrani's house. Meanwhile, post the check-up, the actress will be questioned further in the case. She will be presented before the judged shortly after the medical check-up. As we all know, the police raided Ragini Dwivedi's residence last week on Friday and has been kept under custody for interrogation.

"He (Viren Khanna) is the main person who organises big parties where drugs are consumed. He was in Delhi and two CCB police inspectors had gone to Delhi and arrested him," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil had revealed last Friday.

Others named in the case are party organiser Viren Khanna, businessman Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, African drug supplier Loum Pepper Samba, Prashanth Raju, Ashwin, Abhiswami, Rahul and Vinay. 6 people have been arrested so far in the biggest drug scandal.

