Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Sanjjanaa Galrani gets conditional bail on health grounds

After months of appealing and reappealing, Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has finally been granted conditional bail on health conditions by the Karnataka High Court. This comes after Sanjjanaa complained of severe back ache and she was treated in the prison hospital several times. Before this, Sanjjanaa had applied for bail in the Special NDPS Court and her applications were denied several times. When her bail appeals were denied, it was stated that Sanjjanaa and Ragini Dwivedi, who is yet another accused Kannada actress in the case, were not cooperating with the investigation by the officials.

Sanjjanaa was arrested along with fellow actress Ragini Dwivedi as part of a drug scandal probe. Both the actresses have been spending their term in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison for more than three months now. Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8, while Ragini was arrested on September 4. They were arrested following a raid at their residences and after an interrogation at the CCB office.

Both of them are in the same cell and it was reported that they tampered with the evidence and refused to submit samples for urine tests. On the other hand, with regards to Ragini’s plea, the Supreme Court has issued notice seeking response from Karnataka Government for the bail plea filed by the actress. In her petition to the Supreme Court, Ragini has mentioned that she has been spending time in jail for more than 90 days even though there is no authentic proof and that her bail petitions are getting rejected.

