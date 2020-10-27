Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Sanjjanaa Galrani & Ragini Dwivedi celebrate Dussehra in jail with Habbada Oota

Kannada actresses Sanjjanna Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi apparently celebrated their Dusshera festival in Parapanna Agrahara prison.

Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani had a low key Dussehra celebration in the central jail of Parappana Agrahara prison. During the celebration, they both had Habbada Oota that included Obattu for lunch which they both reportedly ate along with the other prison inmates. According to a report in The Times Of India, the inmates started the Dussehra day with a small prayer and then a low key celebration was conducted, in which both the actresses took part.

Both the actresses were hoping to spend the festival with their family. But due to the ongoing drug investigation, and the rejection of their bail plea, the actresses spent the festival in jail. After several postponements, their bail re-appeal hearings which were supposed to happen on Saturday, got pushed further. The families of both the actresses are hoping that they will get bail before Diwali and they will be home for the festival. The families of Ragini and Sanjjanaa moved to the HC after the NDPS court denied their bail plea.

Ragini was arrested on September 4 after her house was raided. A long investigation at the Central Crime Branch office was done with her for more than four hours. On the other hand, Sanjjanaa was arrested four days later on September 8 and just like Ragini’s case, there was a raid in her residence too and then she was arrested after an interrogation at the CCB office. Both of them are in the same cell and it was reported that they tampered with the evidence and refused to submit samples for urine tests.

