Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Supreme Court issues notice on Ragini Dwivedi’s bail petition

Ragini Dwivedi has mentioned in her petition that she has been spending time in jail for 90 days even while there is no solid evidence.

In the latest development in the case of Sandalwood drug scandal, the apex court has issued notice seeking response from Karnataka government for the bail pleas filed by the actress. In her petition to the Supreme Court, Ragini has mentioned that she has been spending time in jail for more than 90 days even though there is no authentic proof and that her bail petitions are getting rejected. A bench headed by Justice R.F. Nariman and comprising Justices Navin Sinha and K.M. Joseph sought response from the Karnataka government on Ragini's plea.

A couple of days back, Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was also arrested in the case, has reportedly applied for bail yet again on the grounds of ill health. With this, the officials from the Central Jail will soon submit a report on the health condition of the actress. Before this, Sanjjanaa had applied for bail in the Special NDPS Court and her application was denied several times.

Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8, while Ragini was arrested on September 4. They both got arrested following a raid at their residences and a crucial interrogation at the CCB office. Both of them are in the same cell and it was reported that they tampered with the evidence and refused to submit samples for urine tests. It was expected that the actresses will get to spend their Diwali at home with their family. However, their bail petition got denied.

