Sandalwood Drugs Scandal: Forensic report confirms usage by Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi

(Trigger Warning)

The Bengaluru Police, on Tuesday, revealed that a forensic report has confirmed drugs usage by Kannada actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi. "I am proud to announce that our Bengaluru police had worked speedily and impartially in investigating the drug cases. There is a good development in the case filed last year in September," Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant told reporters.

Along with these 2 actresses, the reports have also confirmed that Viren Khanna, Rahul Tonse, both the event managers were using drugs. Former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva is among those arrested in the drugs case.

Pant further said, "We have filed a charge sheet in the court, so I cannot say anything at this juncture but the FSL report has clearly proved that some people used to take drugs." Reportedly, hair samples of the accused were sent to Hyderabad for tests and reports have tested positive.

According to Bengaluru Police, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report will help them during the trial of the case. "Now we are confident that we will get all the evidence. This is a victory for the CCB," the official said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Ragini on September 4, 2020, whereas Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence.

Also Read: Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi had no visitors?