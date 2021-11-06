Sandalwood industry and Karnataka theatres to pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

Single-screen theatres in various parts of Karnataka will pay respect to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar tomorrow at 6 PM. A two minute silence will be oberseved in the memory of the late actor. According to a press release issued by the Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association, “In an event called Pushpanjali, Deepanjali, Kavyanjali and Baspanjali. Exhibitors and audiences will pay homage to Puneeth Rajkumar.

On November 16, the entire Sandalwood community will pay tribute to Puneeth at Palace Grounds in an event called Puneeth Namana. Producer and former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Sa Ra Govindu had said, “Only Puneeth's family members and people related to the Sandalwood industry will be allowed to attend the event. I request fans to stay away from the event and watch it on television as it will be telecast live.”

Actors, technicians and producers from the Sandalwood industry will gather together to bid final farewell to their loved actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday morning has come as a shock for the entire Sandalwood.

Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, due to heart attack. He was creamted in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with parents memorial. Over 10 Lakh people from all over the Bengaluru and celebs from all industries paid their last respects to Puneeth.