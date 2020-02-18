Sandalwood playback singer Sushmitha commits suicide in Bengaluru; Sends last message to her mother

Sushmitha Death News: Sandalwood playback singer Sushmitha committed suicide on Monday morning at her mother's residence in Bengaluru. Reportedly, she was being harassed mentally and physically by her husband and in-laws.

In a shocking piece of news, Sandalwood playback singer Sushmitha has committed suicide on Monday morning at her mother's residence in Bengaluru. According to media reports, the 26-year-old playback singer took this massive step due to alleged dowry harassment. However, there is no official statement regarding the same yet. In her last message sent to her mother, Sushmitha has accused her husband Sharath Kumar as responsible for her death. Reportedly, she was being harassed mentally and physically by her husband and in-laws.

A report in New Indian Express states that Sushmitha visited her mother on Sunday night and took this shocking step the next day early at 5:30 AM. A case has been registered at Annapoorneshwari Nagara police. Sushmitha got married to a software engineer in 2018. The couple was living with Sachin’s (Sushmitha's brother) family. The daily quoted Sachin saying, "Sharath had met my sister in a cultural programme and sent some of his relatives to talk about marriage. Both families agreed and the wedding was held in July 2018. Police should arrest the accused soon. We need justice."

The young and talented playback singer had sung songs for Kannada movies like ''Srisamanya'' and ''Haalu-Thuppa''. Before entering into television and Kannada film industry, Sushmitha sang in an orchestra. Two days before committing suicide, the singer had spoken to music director KM Indra's one of the friends about her husband harassing her and asking to leave the house.

The entire family and friends are currently in a state of shock over this shocking death of the singer.

Credits :New Indian Express

