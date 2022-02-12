Sandalwood star Darshan declares he will not celebrate his birthday due to Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise

Sandalwood star Darshan will be turning 45 on 16 February and fans cannot contain their excitement. However, the actor has decided to skip his birthday this year. He cites the reasons behind his decision to be Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise and the ongoing pandemic. The Challenging star announced on social media that he will not be celebrating his birthday among fans this year.

Posting a video on his Instagram handle, Darshan said, “I feel like it is better to stay away from birthday celebrations because the pandemic still exists and due to the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar so. I apologize to everyone for not being with you. Next year, I will definitely celebrate my birthday on a large scale.”

Check out the post below:

Darshan further shared details about his upcoming project Kranti. He informed the fans that an update about the film will be announced on his birthday. On the same day, a glimpse of his next with Tharun will be revealed. The actor also urged fans to see Majestic, which will be out on February 18.