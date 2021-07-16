Sandalwood's 'Challenging Star' Darshan accused of assaulting Dalit waiter in Mysuru hotel

Meanwhile, Darshan has hit back at Indrajith saying, "Let him prove the case. There are several invisible hands working against me."

Kannada star Darshan has hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. According to media reports, the actor allegedly assaulted a Dalit waiter in a Mysuru hotel. As reported, journalist-turned-director Indrajith Lankesh on Thursday, gave a statement against Darshan and has also accused the police of settling the case internally between both parties instead of filing the criminal case.

Reports also state that Indrajith Lankesh met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently urging him to make the police investigate the case in the right way. "The police stations have turned into settlement centres and the common man is getting no justice. I have proof that Darshan along with his friends has assaulted a Dalit waiter at Hotel Sandesh The Prince, Mysuru, belonging to JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, during a late night party. The waiter sustained injuries to his eye which resulted in blurred vision. The following day, the injured waiter's wife came to the hotel with a broom demanding action against those who assaulted her husband. But the police played mediators and brought about a compromise between the two parties," Lankesh alleged while addressing press reporters after his meeting with the home minister.

"I am speaking out as I cannot be a mute spectator to what celebrities are doing. The common man is suffering in all this. I have enough evidence to prove Darshan and his friends Rakesh Papanna, son of Siddaramaiah's close aide and Melanta assaulted the supplier. I am shocked to see the violent language being used by the actor during the press meets," The Week quoted Indrajith, who also added that the CCTV footage from the hotel has been deleted.

On July 3, a case was booked against Harsha Melanta, Darshan's friend and hotelier, and three others including Bengaluru-based woman Aruna Kumari at Hebbal police station in Mysuru for attempting to fraudulently secure a loan of Rs 25 crore by forging the property documents of Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, the owner of the hotel says that no one was assaulted at their hotel. "I am speaking out as I cannot be a mute spectator to what celebrities are doing. The common man is suffering in all this. I have enough evidence to prove Darshan and his friends Rakesh Papanna, son of Siddaramaiah's close aide and Melanta assaulted the supplier. I am shocked to see the violent language being used by the actor during the press meets," said Indrajith, adding the CCTV footages from the hotel too had been deleted," said Sandesh, son of Sandesh Nagaraj, the managing director of the hotel.

Later, in another press conference, Indrajith gave out more details on the case. He was quoted saying, "Darshan and his friends are embroiled in many such cases. The waiter is from Karnataka and has lost his eyesight after the attack. He was removed from the job. The late-night party was held on June 24, in violation of the Covid lockdown and it went on till 3 am. Darshan, Harsha, Rakesh and actress Pavitra Gowda were accompanied by two other girls in the party. After the incident, Darshan was sent out of the hotel and Sandesh and Darshan are not on talking terms," said Indrajith, adding that in a similar altercation at Hotel Social, a person named Gopalraj Urs, assaulted by Darshan's group, is now in coma.

"The watchman of Darshan's farmhouse was also beaten up and he has left the job," added Indrajith.

