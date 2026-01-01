Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues Animal tradition, drops chilling Spirit first look ft. Prabhas and Triptii Dimri on New Year

The wait is over! Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie, Spirit. The timing of the Spirit poster aligns well with Vanga's previous directorial, Animal, whose first announcement was also made on New Year's midnight. Continuing the same tradition, the filmmaker took to his social media handle and shared the chilling first look from the film, featuring the two leads- Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. In the poster, Prabhas is flaunting his wounded back, which has multiple bandages stitched, while Triptii is lighting up his cigarette.

Prabhas has donned a long-haired look, with a full-grown beard over a moustache. The Telugu superstar can be seen holding a glass of alcohol in one hand, while putting the other on his waistline. Triptii Dimri kept her look natural. She looked calm and composed, wearing a greyish saree.

Sharing the poster, Sandeep wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook." The film's official handle wrote, "You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed…. #SPIRIT FIRST POSTER #OneBadHabit #Prabhas @imvangasandeep @tripti_dimri23."

For the unversed, Spirit marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is also for the first time that the Kalki 2898 AD actor will be seen in a cop role. Speculations are rife that Animal fame Triptii Dimri will be seen playing a doctor in the film. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana.

The announcement video was unveiled on Prabhas' 46th birthday, which also followed a similar pattern to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While Prakash Raj will be seen in the role of Superintendent of Police (SP), Prabhas is expected to be playing an ex-IPS officer, who gets terminated from the post due to undisclosed reasons. The movie is eyeing a grand 2026 theatrical release.

