Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about narrating a script to Mahesh Babu: 'It was more violent than Animal'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who, along with the team of Animal, were spotted together at Hyderabad to promote their new film, responded to the rumors of Animal being first narrated to Mahesh Babu.

The director revealed that he did narrate a film to Mahesh Babu, but it wasn’t for Animal but another film he had written called Devil. He also added that Mahesh did not reject his movie, but the film just wasn’t materialized.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated a film for Mahesh Babu

Sandeep Reddy revealed that the film he planned with Mahesh Babu called Devil was more violent than his next film, Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.Many rumors were going on that Mahesh Babu had rejected the script, and the script was for the film Animal, but the director has officially cleared the matter now. Though this may not be true as of now, many fans are still hoping that Mahesh Babu will one day team up with the Arjun Reddy director for a film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for the release of his next film, Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor headlining it. The film, also written and edited by him, features the story of a toxic father-son relationship that turns the latter into a dreaded gangster who will go to any lengths to protect his father and seek validation from him.

Animal being Sandeep’s next film after Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is set to be more violent than the former and has also gotten an A certificate from the CBFC with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The film has an ensemble cast of actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and many more, coming together in it.

Furthermore, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be next directing Prabhas in a cop action film called Spirit, which will also be produced by Animal producer Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series.

Mahesh Babu lineups

Mahesh Babu is also set to hit the theaters soon on the occasion of Sankranti next year. The film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, will be released next year and marks the actor-director duo’s reunion for the third time. The film, a masala action movie, has Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the leading roles.

Furthermore, Mahesh will be next seen in an SS Rajamouli film tentatively called SSMB29, which is expected to be an adventure movie with the character being inspired by Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology.

